Beers to Chamber

Dandy - Midventurous Modern 5020 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Join your friends at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre for this exciting happy hour event! At Beers to Chamber, you'll get to socialize with MCT staff and supporters while enjoying a pint or two at Dandy, Milwaukee's newest vintage store and event space!

Come out and enjoy a night of musical entertainment, the chance to win raffle prizes, and unlimited beer!

$35 for entry - Abundant Appetizers by McBob's and Bottomless Beer from Good City Brewing

*Street parking is available

To buy tickets in advance, call 414.276.8842 or visit beerstochamber2019.bpt.me

Dandy - Midventurous Modern 5020 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity, Comedy, Live Music/Performance
414-276-8842
