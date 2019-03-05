Begin a new career at Miller Park

Delaware North Sportservice, the food and beverage partner of the Milwaukee Brewers, will host an exciting hiring event at Miller Park Tuesday, March 5th from 5-7pm.

Delaware North Sportservice provides a great opportunity to jumpstart a career in hospitality or event management while spending the summer in the fun, exciting atmosphere of Miller Park.

“As proud members of the Milwaukee community, we are committed to providing employment opportunities that can begin life-long careers. Hospitality is a unique industry, where entry-level positions can often lead to fulfilling, successful careers. We are proud to offer those opportunities in the iconic Miller Park,” said Kevin Jezewski, General Manager, Delaware North Sportservice

Qualified applicants will receive job offers immediately at hiring events, and positions are filling fast. Employment opportunities include concessions, club level staff, culinary, food and beverage, vending, catering, supervisors, bartenders, waitstaff, and warehouse personnel.

Delaware North Sportservice is dedicated to hiring a diverse and inclusive workforce. Applicants must be available to work evenings and weekends – all positions are event-driven. Successful candidates will receive paid training, uniforms, and free meals.