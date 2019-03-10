Bel Canto Chorus

An American Requiem

Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm

​St. Monica Parish

160 E. Silver Spring Drive

Whitefish Bay, WI

This work by Richard Danielpour, inspired by interviews with veterans of WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, is a moving, unforgettable tribute to the American soldier and examination of the insanity of war. Danielpour wrote, "An American Requiem is not only about our relationship to war, but also our relationship to death as a part of life."

Tickets by phone:

Box Office open for calls Monday-Friday

from 9am-5pm

​​414-481-8801, extension 1.

For info: https://www.belcanto.org/march-concert.html