Bel Canto Chorus: An American Requiem
St. Monica Catholic Church 160 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
Bel Canto Chorus
An American Requiem
Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm
St. Monica Parish
160 E. Silver Spring Drive
Whitefish Bay, WI
This work by Richard Danielpour, inspired by interviews with veterans of WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, is a moving, unforgettable tribute to the American soldier and examination of the insanity of war. Danielpour wrote, "An American Requiem is not only about our relationship to war, but also our relationship to death as a part of life."
Tickets by phone:
Box Office open for calls Monday-Friday
from 9am-5pm
414-481-8801, extension 1.
For info: https://www.belcanto.org/march-concert.html