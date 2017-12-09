What do you get when you’re looking for the hottest “Top 40 Country Group” in the area?…..WAMI! WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) “Country Group of the Year” – Bella Cain! With amazing musicianship, unmatched high energy onstage, production that includes one of the premier sound and light shows in the business teamed up with the Bella Girls, musical variety not seen before on the regional Country Music scene and a sound all their own…Bella Cain is winning the hearts of many all over the Midwest.