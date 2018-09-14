Currently celebrating 40 years of success, the Bellamy Brothers have been a picture of consistency in Country music; crafting honest, heartfelt songs that have connected with millions of listeners around the world. This Grammy-nominated duo’s patented blend of rock/country music has produced 14 #1 singles and included such notable classics as “Let Your Love Flow,” “Redneck Girl,” “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),” “Sugar Daddy,” and “Lovers Live Longer.” Returning for the second time, the Bellamy Brothers prove that the love still flows for them here at the Schauer.

BellamyBrothers.com