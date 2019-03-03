Belle Ensemble: "Made in America"
Siena Retreat Center 5637 Erie St., City of Racine, Wisconsin 53402
The Belle Ensemble explores some of the most noteworthy and uniquely American contributions to the world of vocal and choral music: shape note hymnody, African American spirituals, Gershwin and other early jazz pioneers, and the modern collegiate a cappella movement. Caroline Shaw's "Partita for 8 Voices" will be featured. This concert is presented by the Racine Dominicans free of charge.
Siena Retreat Center 5637 Erie St., City of Racine, Wisconsin 53402 View Map
