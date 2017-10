×

It’s a testament tohow much Ben Folds has accomplished over the last 15 years that he’s no longercompletely synonymous with Ben Folds Five, the piano-rock trio with which hescored his biggest hit, the 1997 weeper “Brick.” That band reunited in 2011 fora good-enough new album (The Sound of theLife of the Mind) and a couple year’s worth of tours, but Folds has keptplenty busy outside the group, releasing nearly a dozen albums and EPs, some astrue solo efforts, others in concert with collaborators like William Shatner, authorNick Hornby, the chamber-pop ensemble yMusic, and fellow songwriters BenKweller and Ben Lee (as The Bens, obviously). That’s on top of his soundtrackwork for kids movies like Over the Hedgeand Hoodwinked!, and his four-yearstint as a judge on NBC’s hit a cappella reality show “The Sing-Off.” So theguy’s kept busy, yet for all his wanderlust, he always returns to a simple solosetup, just a guy and a piano, which is how he’ll perform at this show.