Benefit Concert for SRIVERM: "The Soulful Sounds of the East & West"

Kenwood United Methodist Church 2319 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 7pm

Benefit concert for SRIVERM, which supports a vocational school for the poor women and children of Malethi, India. We are calling it "The Soulful Sounds of the East & West", featuring sitar player Pandit Tejomaya from British Columbia, Canada and Blues artist Steve "Airmaster" Cohen.  The concert is taking place May 5th, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Kenwood church across the street from the UWM student union. Students can attend for a reduced price of $7 and the general public cost is $10. The artist have generously donated their performances and all the money raised will go SRIVERM, a non-profit charity with an all volunteer staff.

For info: https://allevents.in/milwaukee/benefit-concert/669435936587820#

Students can attend for a reduced price of $7 and the general public cost is $10.

