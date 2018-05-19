Benefit Concert w/Greg Koch (6pm)

Fund-raising concert to raise money for science and the arts.

Parkside School for the Arts

2969 S. Howell Ave

Milwaukee WI

414-294-1600

Benefit Concert Friday, May 19th

Featuring Greg Koch

Concert 6 to 8:30 P.M. in school auditorium , Food Trucks open at 5 P.M.

Advance Tickets $10, at the door $15