Benefit for William Henderson’s “Henderson Hopes”

On Thursday June 13th join William Henderson and other Green and Gold Greats for a special night at Fuel Cafe benefitting Anti- Bullying programs in the Greenfield and Milwaukee Area.

Fuel Café and Henderson Helps are teaming up for a very special evening of food, football, music, and more - all benefiting anti- bullying campaigns in South Eastern Wisconsin.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with William Henderson and his charity,“ said Fuel Café 5th Street Director of Operations Andy Menchal. “We look forward to a unique evening kicking off William’s Ride for Hope Weekend.”

Player appearances and autograph access by: Sean Jones, Craig Newsome Craig Hentrich, Earl Dotson, Doug Evans, Mathew Dorsett, William Henderson, and more Green and Gold Greats. There will also be games, DJs, raffles, and more. We will also be featuring a special menu curated by the players and Fuel Cafe benefitting Henderson Helps.

The event begins at 6pm and admittance is free and open to the public. Access to all player autographs will be $30.

More information please go to www.hendersonhelps.com

Fuel Café

630 S 5th Street

Milwaukee, WI

53204

414-847-9580