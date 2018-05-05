Best Buddies Wisconsin Friendship Walk

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the number one walk in the country raising awareness and funds to support inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). When you walk with us, you can also expect to dance, laugh, smile and make a new friend. It will be one big party! But the best part? You’ll be growing your local Best Buddies programs dedicated to one-to-one friendships, leadership development, and integrated job opportunities for individuals with IDD. Every walk is the chance to show our communities how far we’ve come. It’s also the perfect way to celebrate the abilities and uniqueness within of us all.