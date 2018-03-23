Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo

Friday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Betsayda Machado is the voice of Venezuela. Raised in the small village of El Clavo, her recent rural recordings with lifelong friends, Parranda El Clavo, brought new attention to Venezuelan Afro-Soul genre: 'Tambor.' A spirit-shaking percussion and voice fiesta, said to make dancers float! Now the parranderos are leaving El Clavo for the first time, embarking on an international tour!

This presentation of Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo is made possible through Southern Exposure: Performing Arts of Latin America, a program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Student Matinees: Thursday, March 22 & Friday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets for evening performances in the Latino Arts Auditorium:

Tickets for the evening show are $15 for general admission in advance ($20 at the door), $10 for seniors 60 and over and full-time students in advance ($15 at the door), and $8 per student in groups of 10 or more. Our Dinner & A Show special features Café el Sol's Friday fish buffet before the performance (beverage and gratuity not included) for $25 in advance ($30 at the door). Advance tickets prices are available until 11:59 p.m. the day before the show.

Ticket prices for student matinee performances in the Latino Arts Auditorium: $12 Adults & Seniors, $8 Students & Kids (3 Years and Older).