Better Than Brunch-Yoga & Shopping at Alicia Mohr

Grab your girlfriends and your yoga mats! Alicia Mohr Jewelry has partnered with Tosa Yoga to bring you an hour of rejuvenating yoga, followed by private shopping with our stylists.

The $10 class ticket is redeemable for same day in-store credit. Attendees will also receive exclusive discounts at other local businesses & stores, such as PowerCycle and Athleta.

Attendees should bring their own yoga mat and arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the class. Cancellation requires 7 days notice, after that the class fee is nonrefundable. Alicia Mohr Jewelry is located on the second level of Mayfair Mall above the Apple Store, next door to Pink.