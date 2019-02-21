Between The Buried And Me w/TesseracT & Astronoid

Critically acclaimed progressive metal pioneers Between The Buried And Me are hitting the road in early 2019 for the 24 date ‘Automata II’ North American Tour. Joining them on the headline run will be TesseracT and Astronoid.

The tour comes in support of ‘Automata II’ the second part of the double concept album the band released earlier this year via Sumerian Records. ‘Automata I’ and ‘Automata II’ see the band continue to break boundaries and explore visionary new ground, posing the question – What if dreams could be broadcast for the purpose of entertainment?