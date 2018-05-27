The Bierkeller Boys (6pm)

Join us on May 27 as Café Bavaria presents the Bierkeller Boys—a young, traveling, polka, tuba quartet, fresh from Michigan and ready to oompah as only tubas can do best! Performing traditional and contemporary German-American polkas, waltzes, marches, folk songs, light music and other dances from 6–7:30 p.m. Grab a bier, grab a partner, and let the Gemütlichkeit of the moment sweep you off your feet.