Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor2.0 Informational Session

Our unique mentor2.0 program combines technology and mentoring for the 21st Century volunteer! As a mentor, you will work with a Veritas High School student through a planned curriculum, weekly online communication, and a once a month in-person meeting. This technology-enriched, one-to-one mentoring program advances the individual college, career, and personal goals of high school youth.

mentor2.0 volunteers must be at least 21 years old, have a minimum of a two-year college degree, and must be available for monthly Tuesday evening in-person events during the school year from 5:30 to 8:00pm.

This informational session will give you an in-depth look into this mentoring opportunity and a chance to hear first-hand experiences from our current mentors. Light refreshments will be provided. Feel free to bring an interested friend or co-worker along too! We look forward to seeing you there.