The Big Cheese

A NEW cheese immersion experience for foodies, featuring Sargento, Sartori, LaClare Farms, Saxon Creamery, Henning's Cheese and Deer Creek, and Masters Gallery. Experience a variety of engaging cheese-centric events.

- Hands-on cheesemaking and cooking classes

- Special tasting of championship cheeses through the taste buds of the grader

Cheese pairings with wine, microbrews, cocktails, bourbon and tea

- Nine-course artisan cheese dinner

- Cheese marketplace

- Cheese and cocktail cruises on the lake

- Cleansing milk spa treatment in the resort's spa

- Specially prepared cheese dishes in the resort’s restaurants