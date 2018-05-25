The Big Cheese

Osthoff Lake Resort 101 Osthoff Ave., Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin 53020

A NEW cheese immersion experience for foodies, featuring Sargento, Sartori, LaClare Farms, Saxon Creamery, Henning's Cheese and Deer Creek, and Masters Gallery. Experience a variety of engaging cheese-centric events.

- Hands-on cheesemaking and cooking classes

- Special tasting of championship cheeses through the taste buds of the grader

Cheese pairings with wine, microbrews, cocktails, bourbon and tea

- Nine-course artisan cheese dinner

- Cheese marketplace

- Cheese and cocktail cruises on the lake

- Cleansing milk spa treatment in the resort's spa

- Specially prepared cheese dishes in the resort’s restaurants

Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Festivals, Misc. Events
9208765856
