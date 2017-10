MILWAUKEE (July 27, 2017) – The 2nd annual Big Gig BBQ will be the place to be this Labor Day weekend, Sunday, September 3, 2017 from noon – 7 pm for big fun, music and barbeque. This year the Big Gig BBQ will offer FREE admission and FREE parking for all attendees. The event not only features the best BBQ in town on the lakefront from 14 local and regional BBQ cookers, but also includes: Live Music :

2 Stages of live music - Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard and South Pavilion, featuring:



Leroy Airmaster with Junior Brantley





Chasin’ Mason





Danny Miller Band, and more.

Tasting Size Portions :

Enjoy smaller portions of BBQ favorites, available for purchase, from a wide variety of Big Gig BBQ vendors.

BBQ Tips & Tricks :

Learn from BBQ experts during interactive presentations on the use of spices, BBQ vs. grilling techniques, BBQ grilling cook-offs, and more.

Contests :

Big Gig Pig Award – new this year :



Patrons can visit various BBQ vendors and choose their favorite cooker. Ballots will be distributed and voting will close at 5:00 pm.





Winner will be awarded a traveling Big Gig Pig trophy.



Local Celebrity Bacon Eating Contest:



Local celebrities will face off in a bacon eating contest and be crowned the 2017 Big Gig BBQ Bacon Eating Champ. Contestants include:





Justin Barney – 88Nine Radio Milwaukee







Scott Dolphin – FM106.1







Eric Hucke – Harley-Davidson – 2016 Champ







Tyler Maas – Milwaukee Record







Kaitlin Sharkey – FOX6 Sports







Jonathan West – 94.5 KTI Country

Family Activities :

Games and activities for the entire family including:



Lawn games (bag toss, Giant Jenga)





Games of skill (robotic wrestling and more)





Children’s activities:





Betty Brinn Children’s Museum







Penfield Children’s Center







Kohl's Color Wheels presented by the Milwaukee Art Museum The 2017 Big Gig BBQ, Sunday, September 3rd from noon - 7pm, is sponsored by Miller Brewing Company. For more information, vendor descriptions and schedule of events, visit BigGigBBQ.com, or follow us on Facebook - facebook.com/biggigbbq/ and Twitter @biggigbbq.