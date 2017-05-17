"Big Head - Big Heart" fundraiser w/Mona Augustin

Event time: 1-5pm

A fundraiser for St. Marc's School, Jeannette, Haiti

Enjoy the music of award-winning, Haitian musician, Mona AugustinSupport education in rural Haiti

Samplethe newestBig Head microbrews

Shop! Haitian art and coffee-plus jewelry

Play! Board games, bags,darts, Hammerschlagen

DON’T MISS THIS FUN-FILLED, FAMILY, PET-FRIENDLY EVENT!

Hosted by The Haiti Project, an outreach ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee www.haitiproject.org

Mona Augustin (Haitian/American Folk)

Musician and Composer Mona Augustin, grew up just outside of Port AuPrince, Haiti where he lives still. Mona's acoustic music not only reflects his culture and the social challenges of Haiti but also his advocacy for women, children, and the impoverished throughout the world. His humanitarian work for Village Mozayik, a tent community of 126 families left homeless after the 2010 earthquake remains the focus of his work and as a result last year he raised enough money to purchase a piece of land for which he has donated to this community. His music proceeds continue to help support the efforts of MOZAYIK to relocate their homes. He has been a fearless and dedicated leader of this community.

Price: Tickets at the door: Your $10 free-will offering is appreciated