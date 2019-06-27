Big Idea VIII: Pollinators

The Big Idea: Pollinators will celebrate the seventh installment of this exhibition series. What started as a commemoration of the Advancing Literacy and Math through Art (ALMA) Program, showcasing the work of Bruce-Guadalupe Elementary and Middle School and UCC Acosta Middle School students, will expand with the participation of multiple schools from southeastern Wisconsin. Artwork demonstrates student’s exploration of culturally relevant ‘Big Ideas’ or themes such as immigration, cultural identity, community, origin, perseverance, and emotions.