Bike Tour: Murals of the South Side

The south side of Milwaukee is filled with outdoor art inspired by tradition, hope and pop culture. Ride with us as we search buildings and alleys to find the murals in our neighborhood. Bring a bike and helmet or borrow ours.

Date and Time

Friday, June 28th and August 23 at 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

Location

Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215 414-964-8505 x131

Price

For adults and teens | Program Cost: $21 | Member Discount: $15 | Price Break: $10

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=18897&view=event