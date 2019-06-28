Bike Tour: Murals of the South Side
Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
The south side of Milwaukee is filled with outdoor art inspired by tradition, hope and pop culture. Ride with us as we search buildings and alleys to find the murals in our neighborhood. Bring a bike and helmet or borrow ours.
Date and Time
Friday, June 28th and August 23 at 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM
Location
Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215 414-964-8505 x131
Price
For adults and teens | Program Cost: $21 | Member Discount: $15 | Price Break: $10
Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=18897&view=event
Info
Outdoors/Fitness