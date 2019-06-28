Bike Tour: Murals of the South Side

to Google Calendar - Bike Tour: Murals of the South Side - 2019-06-28 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bike Tour: Murals of the South Side - 2019-06-28 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bike Tour: Murals of the South Side - 2019-06-28 17:30:00 iCalendar - Bike Tour: Murals of the South Side - 2019-06-28 17:30:00

Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Bike Tour: Murals of the South Side

The south side of Milwaukee is filled with outdoor art inspired by tradition, hope and pop culture. Ride with us as we search buildings and alleys to find the murals in our neighborhood. Bring a bike and helmet or borrow ours.

Date and Time

Friday, June 28th and August 23 at 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

Location

Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215 414-964-8505 x131

Price

For adults and teens | Program Cost: $21 | Member Discount: $15 | Price Break: $10

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=18897&view=event

Info

Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215 View Map
Outdoors/Fitness
to Google Calendar - Bike Tour: Murals of the South Side - 2019-06-28 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bike Tour: Murals of the South Side - 2019-06-28 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bike Tour: Murals of the South Side - 2019-06-28 17:30:00 iCalendar - Bike Tour: Murals of the South Side - 2019-06-28 17:30:00