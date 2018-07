Bike Tours: Forest Home and Pilgrim's Rest Cemeteries

See the graves of notable Milwaukee families on this leisurely bike tour Forest Home and Pilgrim's Rest cemeteries. We'll stop by Milwaukee’s first mayor Solomon Juneau, beer barons Blatz, Schlitz and Pabst, and industrialists Bradley and Davidson. This tour travels through trails and side streets. Bring a bike and helmet or borrow ours.

Date and Time

Saturday, July 21st 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Location

Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215

Price

For adults and teens | $10 (Nonmembers: $15)

Contact: Eric Kleppe-Montenegro ekleppemontenegro@urbanecologycenter.org