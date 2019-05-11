Co-owner of the popular folk venue “Café Carpe” in Fort Atkinson, Bill Camplin entertains with the clarity of his penetrating mind, guitar mastery, and quicksilver voice. Come see a long-time mainstay of Wisconsin folk music and supporter of The Coffee House in person! Chicago singer-songwriter Heather Styka opens. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation $5-$15. More information available at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.