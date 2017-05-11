Event time: Doors 7PM Show 8PM

Singer-songwriter BJ Barham, known by most as frontman of alt-country band American Aquarium, is on "The Great 48" tour. In support of his much-acclaimed debut solo album Rockingham , he will play a show in all 48 contiguous states. The album is Barham’s most vulnerable writing yet, exploring themes like the meaning of home and the futility of the American dream. Barham’s incredible ability to reflect the emotional plight of blue collar life with only his voice and a guitar will strike a chord with any audience.

Price: $15