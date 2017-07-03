BJ The Chicago Kid

×

For much of his career Chicago soul singer BJ TheChicago Kid has been a proverbial bridesmaid, lending his suave voice to tracksby rappers like Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs and Schoolboy Q (onhis hit “Studio”), without finding much traction for his own solo projects.That finally changed last year, though, when Motown Records released hissophomore album, In My Mind, aforward-looking record that earned him a Grammy nomination for Best R&BAlbum. It features guest raps from some of BJ’s usual collaborators, includingChance The Rapper, Big K.R.I.T and Kendrick Lamar.