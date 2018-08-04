Black Arts Fest MKE 2018
This annual festival honors African and African American culture, creating a positive atmosphere that unifies all ages. Black Arts Fest MKE will expose attendees to African and African American heritage and inspire and strengthen pride in our ancestry. We hope all leave the festival with a greater understanding of our history.
Henry Maier Festival Park downtown Milwaukee at Lakefront, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Education, Festivals, Theater & Dance, Visual Arts