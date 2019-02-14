Black Hearts Guinness Beer Dinner

Looking for a unique, entertaining, and delicious date night this Valentines Day?

Join us for our Black Hearts Beer Dinner with Guinness at the Three Lions Pub!

For only $55 per person, enjoy 4 delicious courses, each paired with a Guinness Blend feature. The night will be hosted by Guinness Brand Ambassador, Jimmy Callahan, who will talk you through the pairings, along with Three Lions Chef, Brad Clark. Enjoy a complimentary pint of Guinness upon arrival as you settle in for a wonderful evening as well as a gift to be raffled off at the end of the evening.

Our dinner menu includes:

1st Course ~ Smoke Salmon

2nd Course ~ Mushroom Crostini

3rd Course ~ Short Rib

4th Course ~ A selection of truffle's from Indulgence Chocolatiers

Guinness Blends to be featured include:

Black Velvet ~ Guinness & Strongbow

Black & Blonde ~ Guinness & Blonde

The Crowned Queen ~ Guinness & our Lions' Ale To The Queen; English Amber

Irish Coffee with a Guinness Reduction ~ a secret pub recipe

Evenings Timeline:

6:30 PM - Arrive and enjoy a complimentary pint of Guinness to start the evening.

7:00 PM - Dinner begins.

8:30 PM - Dessert course is presented and the evening begins to wind down.

Pre-registration for this event is required.

Please pre-purchase your tickets through our Eventbrite page, space will be limited. Contact our Event Director, Sandy, with any dietary restrictions at sandy@threelionspub.com. Call us at 414.763.6992 with any questions.