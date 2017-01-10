Event time: 6:30pm

Paula Penebaker, President and CEO at the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin, will help answer the question, "Why Black History Month?" Paula will do a short presentation and then lead a discussion about this topic.

About Paula: Paula relocated to Milwaukee from The Procter & Gamble Company in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1991. While there, she worked for 13 years in the Management Systems Division. She began her career in Milwaukee at First Wisconsin Bank as a member of the Human Resources department’s Training & Development staff in 1992 and departed as Vice President & Diversity Manager.

Currently, Paula is employed by the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin. She began her career at the YWCA as the Chief Human Resources and Facilities Officer in 1999. She held increasingly challenging roles at the agency and was appointed Executive Director in May, 2005 and later, President & CEO. In addition to her local association service, Paula served as Chair of the YWCA USA Board of Directors.

Price: Free