When Black Holes Collide: Gravitational Waves and the Discovery of the Century

Event time: 8PM-10PM

Please join us for an evening of scientific discussion, appetizers, and a cash bar. CGCA Professor Patrick Brady of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) will share the excitement of the discovery of gravitational waves, followed by opportunities for informal discussions with faculty and students about recent discoveries and ongoing research.

The festivities will take place in the atrium of the

Kenwood Interdisciplinary Research Complex (KEN) located at 3135 N. Maryland Ave from 8PM to 10PM.

Price: Free entry, cash bar