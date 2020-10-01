Black Lives Are Sacred Public Witness 11 - Alverno

Join us for our eleventh public witness in support of racial justice and the dignity of the human person. Thank you to our hosts: Alverno College's Campus Ministry, Black Student Alliance, and International and Intercultural Center!

- We will gather on the soccer field at the northeast corner of 43rd and Morgan.

- Free parking is available on the surface lot just east of the soccer field, accessible from Morgan Avenue.

- We will begin with a welcome by members of the Alverno Community, followed by a special prayer including music and movement by Alverno students.

- We will then spread out to all four corners of the intersection, sharing our message with all passing by.

- If you're not able to stand for an hour, feel free to bring a chair!

- At 6:00, we will kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, in remembrance of George Floyd and all who have lost their lives. We encourage everyone to take this time to silently pray for justice and healing.

- Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

- Chalk will be available to decorate the sidewalks if you would like.

- This is a peaceful, family-friendly event. We encourage you to bring your kids!

- Signs with faith-based messages are especially encouraged. Extra signs will be available for you to borrow if you don't have one of your own.

This event is organized by an informal group of Catholic lay people, and we warmly welcome all who want to stand up for the sacredness of Black lives.

This is an ongoing event every Thursday at 5:30, with different locations each week, so stay tuned for future opportunities to stand with us!