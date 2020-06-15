Black Lives Matter March (West Bend)

West Benders- it has been great to see our community come together in support of the BLM movement and highlight the realities of systemic racism, and we invite you to do it again and welcome you if this will be your first venture into activism in the public sphere. To out-of-towners, we welcome you as well! We will have a rally featuring Black speakers from our community, and then march for justice.

A more specific location will be announced on Sunday night.

Please message Olivia with accessibility needs or other questions.

Our goals are:

-To create a space that is unquestioningly welcoming for Black people and other POC in the West Bend area. We excitedly welcome our White allies.

*POC= People of Color

-Further our community’s understanding of systemic racism and its implications.

-Recognize that this movement is not a passing trend and that your responsibility does not end with protest attendance.

-Help educate White folks on the transition from bystander-> informed-> ally-> accomplice, and work towards progress as individuals.

-Highlight the imminent need to address our public school’s ineptitude at addressing Black History, racist policy, white supremacy, and privilege and call for reforms.

Community guidelines:

-This is a peaceful protest.

-For White friends: come with some prior exploration of how to be a good White ally or accomplice during the protest- Google it

-We support the queer community and will not tolerate any homophobic comments or actions. Intersectionality all the way!

-Notes on photography: please refrain from bringing cameras beyond a cellphone. Please do not take cell phone photos that show protestors’ faces without their explicit consent. Although this is a public event and legally within photographer’s rights, we are trying to keep all of our protestors safe and avoid performative allyship.

-Please invite people you trust to be inclusive and compassionate to this event. Action is even better with friends.

For the health of our community, please bring:

-Masks (and wear them)

-Hand sanitizer (gloves if you like)

-Try to maintain physical distancing

What to bring:

-Water

-Snacks

-Signs

-Comfortable shoes

Image credit to the Movement for Black Lives