Black Nativity by Langston Hughes will run December 7th through the 17th at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater in Vogel Hall. Directed by Malkia Stampley, the production features a new choreographer, DeMar Walker, and music direction by Antoine Reynolds. Black Nativity is a co-produced by Black Arts MKE and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

Black Nativity by Langston Hughes captures hearts with soul stirring sounds of traditional gospel music. “Black Nativity is an opportunity to use our recent stories to represent the storytellers, our neighbors, leaders, future leaders, everyday working folks, activists, warriors, and friends who desire to tell the good news of hope. These same people have stories of those who have overcome all odds to be the light and catalyst for change in their communities” says Director Malkia Stampley.

“Our third annual Black Nativity by Langston Hughes is a holiday musical favorite in Milwaukee” says co-producer Barbara Wanzo. Featuring fresh, new faces among a talented all-local cast, Stampley’s modern take on Hughes’ gospel song play about the beloved Christmas Story can be enjoyed by the entire family. Wanzo adds “We’re proud that audiences enjoy and acknowledge the diversity on and off the stage with many commenting that Black Nativity “is relevant to the times and features people of color” and “great reviews, actors and voices; it was an awesome production altogether.”

“The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts understands the importance of African American arts in our community for the ENTIRE community” says Marcus Center President and CEO, Paul Mathews. Mathews continues, “As the community’s performing arts center, it is our vision at the Marcus Center to provide the setting for outstanding cultural experiences like Black Nativity, where the arts come to life for future generations.”

Black Nativity runs December 7th through December 17th. Saturday and Sunday matinees available. Community Night on December 7th features a “pay what you can” preview performance. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water St, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121, x210 or x213. For more information, visit MarcusCenter.org.