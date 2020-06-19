BLACK WMNZ Emancipation Peaceful Protest

In collaboration with Kamila Ahmed, Noga Saloman, Lashawndra Vernon, Connie Sille, Desi Roberts, Cree Myles, Jaqui Tavares, Vanessa Johnson, Lauren B., Marie Kelly, Sasha Leona, Venice Willams, and Shalina Ali.

In observance of the Emancipation Proclamation, we will celebrate the mothers of the freedom movement. We have collectively organized this march to make space for Black Women because Black Women Matter. We start this journey at the Sojourner Family Peace Center out of respect for Sojourner Truth, a Black Woman. Our abolitionist. Our activist.

We march on Vel Phillips Drive to honor a Black woman. Our leader, who fought for our rights here in our city, Milwaukee.

We march on Brown Street to honor the steps of our ancestors. Following the path of the Underground railroad to the old Brown Farm to Caroline Quarlles. Caroline was a White passing Black Woman who was the first enslaved person to travel through Wisconsin using the Underground Railroad.

We will celebrate our people’s day of freedom from enslavement in Alice’s Garden which is home to Venice Williams, a legendary Black Woman who we hold up with all Black Women.

The block party is designated to celebrate Black lives, Black culture and Black history. Community leaders, businesses, and artists participating in the celebration will highlight the importance of black wellness(Spiritual, mental, emotional and physical). This is a kid friendly event that will include activities, (free) food, garden tours and community resources.

Join us for this celebration! The event schedule will be listed down below.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

1:30pm-2pm OPENING CEREMONY AT SOJOURNER FAMILY PEACE CENTER

619 E. Walnut St. Milwaukee,WI 53212

2pm-4pm PEACEFUL PROTEST

4pm-7pm JUNETEENTH BLOCK PARTY CELEBRATION AT ALICE'S GARDEN

2136 N. 21st Milwaukee, WI 53205