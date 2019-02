This is not a test. You're reading this right.

Nō Studios is screening ALL THREE Blade movies in a row. You don't want to miss this Wesley Snipes marathon of vampire action!

Free for members

Non-members: $10 entry fee for all movies

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Blade

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM - Blade II

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM - Blade Trinity