BLAHA w/Dorth Nakota & Fox Face

BLAHA (Minneapolis)

BLAHA is the solo project of Mike Blaha from The Blind Shake. He has also collaborated with Michael Yonkers, Swami John Reis, and Shannon Selberg from Cows.

Dorth Nakota (Milwaukee)

Mbrs. of Worrier + Sleepcomesdown + Coo Woo + Piles + Soul Low... together in noise + love.

Fox Face (Milwaukee / Dirtnap Records)

Fox Face plays eerie punk rock with brooding rhythms and creepy guitar tones. Their witchy lyrics and fierce sound will make you want to groove ... or hold a seance.

DOS $12 // ADV $10