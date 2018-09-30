Blazing Bluegrass-Rock Picker Billy Strings Plays at DCA September 30; Lindsay Lou Opens

On Sunday, September 30, at 7:00 p.m., blazing bluegrass-rock picker Billy Strings will take the stage at DCA (Door Community Auditorium) in Fish Creek. Michigan singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist Lindsay Lou will open the show.

Billy Strings lives hard and plays hard. He picks his guitar so intensely that he’s been known to break multiple strings per song, and he bases the songs he writes on the hard lives he grew up around in rural Michigan. His new album, “Turmoil & Tinfoil,” draws on threads of bluegrass, psychedelia, and even thrash metal—all underlaid by Strings’ undeniable virtuosity and vast knowledge of America’s musical roots.

Based in Nashville, Billy Strings is one of the most remarkable young guitarists playing today, consistently displaying the speed, precision, and creative craftsmanship of music done right. In 2017, Rolling Stone called him one of “ten new country artists you need to know.” The Bluegrass Situation writes, “Imagine taking a hardcore heavy metal band like Pantera and cramming all that energy into the body of a 23-year-old bluegrass guitarist: That’s Billy Strings.”

Michigan roots/bluegrass singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist Lindsay Lou will open the show. fRoots Magazine calls Lindsay Lou “the most affectingly expressive singer since Amy Winehouse.”

Billy Strings’ performance is made possible with support from major sponsor Parkwood Lodge, as well as supporting sponsors Fish Creek Grill and Wild Tomato.

Billy Strings will perform at DCA at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 30. Tickets for the concert range from $22 to $45. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.