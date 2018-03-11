Bel Canto Chorus Voices & Strings
St. Monica Catholic Church 160 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
Works by two 21st-century composers celebrating life and reconciling with death will be combined with Samuel Barber's haunting plea for mercy and peace in our unique combination of his Adagio for Strings and Agnus Dei.
Works
Triptych by Tarik O'Regan
Agnus Dei / Adagio for Strings by Samuel Barber
Requiem by Fredrik Sixten
Soloists
Avery Boettcher - Soprano
Jason Coffey - Baritone
www.belcanto.org, tickets by phone:
Box Office open for calls Monday-Friday
from 9am-5pm
414-481-8801, extension 1
Info
St. Monica Catholic Church 160 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
