Bel Canto Chorus Voices & Strings

Works by two 21st-century composers celebrating life and reconciling with death will be combined with Samuel Barber's haunting plea for mercy and peace in our unique combination of his Adagio for Strings and Agnus Dei.

Works

Triptych by Tarik O'Regan

Agnus Dei / Adagio for Strings by Samuel Barber

Requiem by Fredrik Sixten

Soloists

Avery Boettcher - Soprano

Jason Coffey - Baritone

