Bel Canto Chorus Voices & Strings

Google Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus Voices & Strings - 2018-03-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus Voices & Strings - 2018-03-11 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus Voices & Strings - 2018-03-11 15:00:00 iCalendar - Bel Canto Chorus Voices & Strings - 2018-03-11 15:00:00

St. Monica Catholic Church 160 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217

Works by two 21st-century composers celebrating life and reconciling with death will be combined with Samuel Barber's haunting plea for mercy and peace in our unique combination of his Adagio for Strings and Agnus Dei.

Works

Triptych by Tarik O'Regan

Agnus Dei / Adagio for Strings by Samuel Barber

Requiem by Fredrik Sixten

Soloists

Avery Boettcher - Soprano

Jason Coffey - Baritone

www.belcanto.org, tickets by phone:

Box Office open for calls Monday-Friday

from 9am-5pm

​​414-481-8801, extension 1

Info
St. Monica Catholic Church 160 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus Voices & Strings - 2018-03-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus Voices & Strings - 2018-03-11 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus Voices & Strings - 2018-03-11 15:00:00 iCalendar - Bel Canto Chorus Voices & Strings - 2018-03-11 15:00:00