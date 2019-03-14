The Blood is at the Doorstep Screening and Panel Discussion

Lake Country Unitarian Universalist Church (LCUUC), in cooperation with the University of Milwaukee at Waukesha (UWM-W), will host a free screening of the award-winning film, Blood is at the Doorstep. The film tells the story of Dontre Hamilton, an unarmed black man, who was killed by police in Milwaukee. The film follows his family as they embark on a quest for answers, justice, and reform. The event will be held at UWM-W (1500 N, University Dr., Waukesha, Wi. 53188) on March 14, 2019 at 7 pm.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with family members, Nate and Maria Hamilton, mental health advocate, Brenda Wesley, and UWM-W professor, Tim Thering.

The event is free and open to all.

