The Bloody Mary Festival - WI

to Google Calendar - The Bloody Mary Festival - WI - 2019-06-22 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Bloody Mary Festival - WI - 2019-06-22 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Bloody Mary Festival - WI - 2019-06-22 10:30:00 iCalendar - The Bloody Mary Festival - WI - 2019-06-22 10:30:00

Fiserv Forum Plaza 901 Vel Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

From Milwaukee to La Crosse to Green Bay, we’ve scoured Wisconsin for the craftiest and most delicious Bloody Marys.

We proudly present The Bloody Mary Festival - Wisconsin

Your ticket includes the best Bloody Marys, made by the finest bars, restaurants, and bottled mixes in WI. Also includes tastings from local food & beverage artisans, games, live music, photo ops & more!

We'll be serving Bloody Marys by:

- Sobelmans Pub and Grill

- AJ Bombers

- Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

- Cafe Centraal

- Crafty Cow Oconomowoc

- Milwaukee Ale House

- Brunch

- The Loaded Slate Milwaukee

- Tally Ho

- Ambassador Hotel - Milwaukee

- Spitfire's On State

- Stenys Tavern

- Café Bavaria

- Pepi's Pub and Grill

- Dublin Sports Bar & Grill

- Dicken's Grille

- Steering Cocktails

- Harbor Lights

- Ms. Terry Sisley & Mr. Rick Last - Amateur champions

- ABV Social

and more!!

Benefit Partner: Hunger Task Force, Inc.

Info

Fiserv Forum Plaza 901 Vel Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity, Festivals
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Bloody Mary Festival - WI - 2019-06-22 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Bloody Mary Festival - WI - 2019-06-22 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Bloody Mary Festival - WI - 2019-06-22 10:30:00 iCalendar - The Bloody Mary Festival - WI - 2019-06-22 10:30:00 to Google Calendar - The Bloody Mary Festival - WI - 2019-06-23 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Bloody Mary Festival - WI - 2019-06-23 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Bloody Mary Festival - WI - 2019-06-23 10:30:00 iCalendar - The Bloody Mary Festival - WI - 2019-06-23 10:30:00