The Bloody Mary Festival - WI
Fiserv Forum Plaza 901 Vel Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
From Milwaukee to La Crosse to Green Bay, we’ve scoured Wisconsin for the craftiest and most delicious Bloody Marys.
We proudly present The Bloody Mary Festival - Wisconsin
Your ticket includes the best Bloody Marys, made by the finest bars, restaurants, and bottled mixes in WI. Also includes tastings from local food & beverage artisans, games, live music, photo ops & more!
We'll be serving Bloody Marys by:
- Sobelmans Pub and Grill
- AJ Bombers
- Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
- Cafe Centraal
- Crafty Cow Oconomowoc
- Milwaukee Ale House
- Brunch
- The Loaded Slate Milwaukee
- Tally Ho
- Ambassador Hotel - Milwaukee
- Spitfire's On State
- Stenys Tavern
- Café Bavaria
- Pepi's Pub and Grill
- Dublin Sports Bar & Grill
- Dicken's Grille
- Steering Cocktails
- Harbor Lights
- Ms. Terry Sisley & Mr. Rick Last - Amateur champions
- ABV Social
and more!!
Benefit Partner: Hunger Task Force, Inc.