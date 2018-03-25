"Blowing in the Wind" with David HB Drake (2pm)

David HB Drake’s "Blowing in the Wind" program is a sing-along concert of those favorite classic folk songs of the 50s and 60s that we all remember from Peter, Paul, and Mary, the Kingston Trio, Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, John Denver and more. David has performed with folks like Pete Seeger and Tom Paxton since the 1960s, leads those good old songs we grew up on in the days of “Make Love not War” that resonate in today’s world. The program is done with PowerPoint slides to encourage the audience to sing along!