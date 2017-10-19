Blue Bash

to Google Calendar - Blue Bash - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue Bash - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue Bash - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Blue Bash - 2017-10-19 19:00:00

J&B's Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill 5230 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

The Democratic Party of Milwaukee’s annual celebration of democratic values will include a special solo performance by Christopher Porterfield of Field Report and a special live performance by Allen Cote’s Lyric Advisory Board. General admission tickets are $25, while $50, $100, $250 and $500 sponsorship levels are also available.

Info
J&B's Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill 5230 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Activist
to Google Calendar - Blue Bash - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue Bash - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue Bash - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Blue Bash - 2017-10-19 19:00:00