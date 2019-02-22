Comedy in a Classic Milwaukee Venue!

This show is getting a lot of attention for its beautiful venue, great beers on tap and of course, hilarious comedy. So much, that we have added a whole weekend of comedy at the Pabst Brewery and Taproom every month.

Comedy has never tasted so good! Check out Milwaukee’s newest comedy night, the Blue Ribbon Comedy Show at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom! Join us Friday and Saturday the 4th weekend every month at 9pm for some of the best of local and regional comics, along side delicious Pabst craft beers made on site.

February Headliner: NICK HART!

Originally from upstate South Carolina, Nick Hart has been performing comedy all over the country at clubs, bowling alleys, wine bars, and casinos for the past eight years.

Nick was a quarter-finalist at the The Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in 2011, LaughFest 2014, Cape Fear Comedy Festival 2014, as well as the winner of the 2017 Madison's Funniest Comic Competition. He has shared the stage with the likes of Marc Maron, Bobcat Goldthwait, Kyle Kinane, and Dave Attell to name a few. He combines that southern storytelling tradition with a paranoid eye on society that both grandmas and anarchists alike find endearing and hilarious. Nick was also recently featured on CONAN!

Tickets are only $10 in advance online or $15 at the door.

Doors open at 8:30pm, show starts at 9pm. This event has limited seating, get your tickets before they sell out!

Parking Info!

Parking near the Pabst Taproom can get tricky on busy nights. Save yourself some trouble and reserve your spot in the parking garage right across the street from the venue!

Step 1: download the ParqEx app

Step 2: search “1036 W. Juneau Avenue”

Step 3: reserve a parking spot in for ONLY $4!!

https://www.parqex.com/

Blue Ribbon Comedy Show

Friday, February 22 and Saturday, February 23 at 9pm

at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom

1037 West Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI (11th and Juneau)