Blue Ribbon Comedy Show

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom 1037 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Comedy in a Classic Milwaukee Venue!

This show is getting a lot of attention for its beautiful venue, great beers on tap and of course, hilarious comedy!

Comedy has never tasted so good! Check out Milwaukee’s newest comedy night, the Blue Ribbon Comedy Show at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom! Join us Thursday, October 18th at 8pm for some of the best of local and regional comics, along side delicious Pabst craft beers made on site.

Tickets are only $10!

Doors open at 7:30pm, show starts at 8pm. This event has limited seating, get your tickets before they sell out!

Thursday, October 18th at 8pm

at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom

1037 West Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI (11th and Juneau)

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom 1037 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Comedy, Live Music/Performance
