Blues Bash At Strawberry Festival
Cedar Creek Park (Cedarburg) N52 W5925 Portland Road, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
Hosted by the Paramount Music Association- FREE to attend
SATURDAY - Music starts at 1:30
Water Street Hotshots
The Stephen Hull Experience featuring Pierre "Mr. Untouchable" Lee
Milwaukee Mike & the Mob
Altered Five Blues band
SUNDAY - Music starts at 1:00
Maple Road blues band
Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar boys w/Westside Andy
Alex Wilson band
The Jimmys
FREE to attend. Food & Drink available for purchase in the park, stop downtown and grab a Strawberry themed bite to eat and bring it to the park!
Proceeds will benefit the Paramount Music Association and a portion will benefit Family Promise of Ozaukee County, both 501c3 non-profit organizations.
Bring a donation for Family promise. they need items (new please) like: Hand soap, paper towels, garbage bags, air freshener, bath towels, pillow cases, fruit snacks, ramen noodles, gift cards (Gas or Grocery)