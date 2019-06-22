Blues Bash At Strawberry Festival

to Google Calendar - Blues Bash At Strawberry Festival - 2019-06-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blues Bash At Strawberry Festival - 2019-06-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blues Bash At Strawberry Festival - 2019-06-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - Blues Bash At Strawberry Festival - 2019-06-22 13:00:00

Cedar Creek Park (Cedarburg) N52 W5925 Portland Road, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012

Hosted by the Paramount Music Association- FREE to attend

SATURDAY - Music starts at 1:30

Water Street Hotshots

The Stephen Hull Experience featuring Pierre "Mr. Untouchable" Lee

Milwaukee Mike & the Mob

Altered Five Blues band

SUNDAY - Music starts at 1:00

Maple Road blues band

Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar boys w/Westside Andy

Alex Wilson band

The Jimmys

FREE to attend. Food & Drink available for purchase in the park, stop downtown and grab a Strawberry themed bite to eat and bring it to the park!

Proceeds will benefit the Paramount Music Association and a portion will benefit Family Promise of Ozaukee County, both 501c3 non-profit organizations.

Bring a donation for Family promise. they need items (new please) like: Hand soap, paper towels, garbage bags, air freshener, bath towels, pillow cases, fruit snacks, ramen noodles, gift cards (Gas or Grocery)

Info

Cedar Creek Park (Cedarburg) N52 W5925 Portland Road, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Festivals, Live Music/Performance
262-208-6288
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Blues Bash At Strawberry Festival - 2019-06-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blues Bash At Strawberry Festival - 2019-06-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blues Bash At Strawberry Festival - 2019-06-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - Blues Bash At Strawberry Festival - 2019-06-22 13:00:00