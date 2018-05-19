Bluesfest: American Blues Trio w/Jimmy Burns, Harvey Westmoreland and Knee Deep Two, Stephen Hull Blues Band w/Pierre Lee, Demetria Taylor Blues Band, & The Kenny Walker Band (1pm)
Oasis Jazz Bar and Grill 3120 W. Villard Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209
All day Blues music. Doors at Noon. Bands at 1pm. American Blues Trio – featuring Jimmy Burns
Harvey Westmoreland and Knee Deep Two
Stephen Hull blues band w/ Pierre Lee
Demetria Taylor blues band
Kenny Walker band
