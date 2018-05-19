Bluesfest: American Blues Trio w/Jimmy Burns, Harvey Westmoreland and Knee Deep Two, Stephen Hull Blues Band w/Pierre Lee, Demetria Taylor Blues Band, & The Kenny Walker Band (1pm)

to Google Calendar - Bluesfest: American Blues Trio w/Jimmy Burns, Harvey Westmoreland and Knee Deep Two, Stephen Hull Blues Band w/Pierre Lee, Demetria Taylor Blues Band, & The Kenny Walker Band (1pm) - 2018-05-19 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bluesfest: American Blues Trio w/Jimmy Burns, Harvey Westmoreland and Knee Deep Two, Stephen Hull Blues Band w/Pierre Lee, Demetria Taylor Blues Band, & The Kenny Walker Band (1pm) - 2018-05-19 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bluesfest: American Blues Trio w/Jimmy Burns, Harvey Westmoreland and Knee Deep Two, Stephen Hull Blues Band w/Pierre Lee, Demetria Taylor Blues Band, & The Kenny Walker Band (1pm) - 2018-05-19 12:00:00 iCalendar - Bluesfest: American Blues Trio w/Jimmy Burns, Harvey Westmoreland and Knee Deep Two, Stephen Hull Blues Band w/Pierre Lee, Demetria Taylor Blues Band, & The Kenny Walker Band (1pm) - 2018-05-19 12:00:00

Oasis Jazz Bar and Grill 3120 W. Villard Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209

All day Blues music. Doors at Noon. Bands at 1pm. American Blues Trio – featuring Jimmy Burns

Harvey Westmoreland and Knee Deep Two

Stephen Hull blues band w/ Pierre Lee

Demetria Taylor blues band

Kenny Walker band

Info
Oasis Jazz Bar and Grill 3120 W. Villard Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts, Live Music/Performance
262.923.6669
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Bluesfest: American Blues Trio w/Jimmy Burns, Harvey Westmoreland and Knee Deep Two, Stephen Hull Blues Band w/Pierre Lee, Demetria Taylor Blues Band, & The Kenny Walker Band (1pm) - 2018-05-19 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bluesfest: American Blues Trio w/Jimmy Burns, Harvey Westmoreland and Knee Deep Two, Stephen Hull Blues Band w/Pierre Lee, Demetria Taylor Blues Band, & The Kenny Walker Band (1pm) - 2018-05-19 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bluesfest: American Blues Trio w/Jimmy Burns, Harvey Westmoreland and Knee Deep Two, Stephen Hull Blues Band w/Pierre Lee, Demetria Taylor Blues Band, & The Kenny Walker Band (1pm) - 2018-05-19 12:00:00 iCalendar - Bluesfest: American Blues Trio w/Jimmy Burns, Harvey Westmoreland and Knee Deep Two, Stephen Hull Blues Band w/Pierre Lee, Demetria Taylor Blues Band, & The Kenny Walker Band (1pm) - 2018-05-19 12:00:00