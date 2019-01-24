Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band w/Grand Funk Railroad

Bob Seger’s no-nonsense heartland rock was never especially cutting edge, which may be why it’s stood the test of time so well. At 73, the raspy Detroit rocker remains an arena headliner, and he’s still recording new material. His most recent album was 2017’s I Knew You When, which includes covers of songs from two recently departed legends—Lou Reed’s “Busload of Faith” and Leonard Cohen’s “Democracy”—and a whole bunch of up-tempo rockers in the spirit of Seger’s classic recordings.