BoDeans w/The Original Wailers

Originally hailing from Waukesha, alternative rock band the BoDeans will storm the Main Stage on Saturday, August 4 at 8 p.m. Since the early 80s, the group has stood out with their unique rock sound and produced hit after hit. Singles like “Closer to Free,” “Fadeaway” and “Only Love” climbed the charts and made the group a household name. They made waves as supporting acts for artists like U2, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, David Bowie and more.

After meeting in high school in 1977, Kurt Neumann and Sam Llanas began writing songs together and eventually left college to pursue careers in music. Voted Best New American Band in 1987 by Rolling Stone readers, the BoDeans quickly propelled into success. They leaned on rock ‘n’ roll legend Tom Petty for style inspiration, as well as the sound of roots and heartland rock, and the group was eventually honored with a permanent installation at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum.

Best known for classics like “One Love,” “No Woman, No Cry” and “Three Little Birds” and its continuous Bob Marley influence, Grammy-nominated reggae band The Original Wailers will open the show.

All seating for this show is reserved and tickets are $35 and $25.