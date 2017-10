Boerner BREWtanical Series: City Lights Brewing

Event time: 6:30pm-8:00pm

The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens invite you to come out and discover local Milwaukee area breweries, their history, process, and taste their beers! This month's guest: City Lights Brewing.

Classes held in the Boerner Botanical Gardens main building, 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, WI 53130.

You must be 21 years old to participate.

$15 per person, $10 for FBBG members.

Register by 2/7/17 at http://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/boerner-brewtanical-series/2017-02-09/ or over the phone at 414-525-5653.

For more information, email info@fbbg.org or call 414-525-5659.

Price: $15 per person, $10 for FBBG members. Register by 2/7/17 at http://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/boerner-brewtanical-series/2017-02-09/