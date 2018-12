Boerner BREWtanicals session with Component Brewing

Back by popular demand! Meet local brewers, taste their beer, and learn the plants and processes behind your favorite brews!

For January's session, we'll hear from one of Milwaukee's newest breweries: Component Brewing!

$15 general public / $10 FBBG members.

Registration HIGHLY recommended at least 1 day before session. You must be 21+ to participate.

Registration/more info: https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/brewtanicals3-2019-01-17/

Or, invite your friends on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1688345641292523/