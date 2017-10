Bofferding Bier Dinner

Bier lovers, you’re invited!

On Tuesday, November 14th at 6pm at Café Hollander Mequon, join us for an amazing 5-course dinner and meet the 9th generation owner of Brasserie Bofferding, Luxembourg’s best known and most prolific brewery! With each course paired perfectly with a unique Bofferding bier, you’ll get to enjoy a fantastic dining experience and hear about these hand-selected biers straight from George Lentz himself.

RSVP here: http://tiny.cc/e4pcoy